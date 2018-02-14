ATM Skimming device awareness

Crooks are trying to steal your financial data at places you go for quick cash. A small, hard to detect skimmer was discovered on an ATM Tuesday. No one is sure how long the skimmer had been in place.

"As far as this skimmer device, it was very small; it was very hard to detect, and I believe the only way this one was found this quickly or easily is because it was causing customers who use the ATM a hard time getting it in and out and it was hanging up on them," warned Investigator Chuck Harrison with the Madison Police Department.

All ATM's in Madison were inspected. No other skimming devices were found.

Customers are urged to check their bank statements for anything unusual. Harrison said Wednesday.

" Please take a look at your bank statements," said Harrison. "It's really hard to say. We don't know at this point. We don't know how long it has been there. If it's been on there a few days or couple of weeks."

The skimmer collects data from the magnetic strip on the back of your debit or credit card. And while you have it in your possession, the crooks are cloning it according to the Officer.



"They have a bank card in another name or has a magnetic strip and all they do is use computer software to erase or delete information on the card they have in their possession and simple input your bank account information on that card and then they can walk around and use it all day," added Harrison.



Investigators say the crime is getting more sophisticated by the day.

"So many different variations, they are pretty good at this stuff and they are coming up with stuff that's very hard to detect," said Harrison

