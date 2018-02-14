Man arrested after year-long investigation into naked sightings in Starkville

After a year long investigation, the suspected Starkville streaker is behind bars. 22-year-old James Harmon Duke was arrested February 14 by police officers dressed as morning joggers.

Police say calls started coming in, reporting sightings of a naked man, around February of last year.

Apparently, every time the investigation would begin, the sightings would stop.

Just weeks before this morning’s arrest, calls spiked again.

Duke is charged with seven counts of indecent exposure, bond has not been set.

