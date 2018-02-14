Gulfport woman arrested on child pornography charge

A 21-year-old woman from Gulfport was arrested Tuesday on one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

Anika Moore was arrested at the Gulfport Police Department following an investigation into her suspicious online activity. If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison and between $50,000 and $500,000 in fines.

This case was investigated by the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Gulfport Police Department.

