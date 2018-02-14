Ole Miss releases appeal submitted to NCAA Committee on Infractions

The next chapter in Ole Miss vs. the NCAA was written on Wednesday. The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month.

Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching a decision.

The Rebels want the 2018 postseason ban overturned along with penalties for lack of institutional control.

You can read the entire document below:

The NCAA handed down these penalties in December

Three years of probation from Dec. 1, 2017, to Nov. 30, 2020.

A financial penalty of $5,000 plus 1 percent of its average football budget for three years, which was calculated at $179,797 (self-imposed by the university).

A postseason ban for the 2017 (self-imposed by the university) and 2018 seasons.

The head coach must serve a two-conference-game suspension for the 2018 season should any NCAA school hire him between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018.

An eight-year show-cause order for the operations coordinator, during which he must not hold any athletically related duties or have contact with prospective student-athletes and their families.

A five-year show-cause order for the assistant coach who facilitated standardized test fraud and living arrangements. He must not hold any athletically related duties during this time.

A two-year show-cause order for the other involved assistant coach. During this time, he must not participate in off-campus recruiting activities or hosting any meals for prospects or student-athletes.

A five-year show-cause order for the assistant athletics director. He must not participate in any recruiting activities during this time.

Vacation of all regular-season and postseason wins in which ineligible student-athletes competed.

Scholarship reductions through 2018-19, as detailed in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

Recruiting restrictions, as detailed in the public report.

Disassociation of boosters, as detailed in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

