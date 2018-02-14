Ole Miss releases appeal submitted to NCAA Committee on Infractions

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The next chapter in Ole Miss vs. the NCAA was written on Wednesday. The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month.
Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching a decision.
The Rebels want the 2018 postseason ban overturned along with penalties for lack of institutional control.
You can read the entire document below:
The NCAA handed down these penalties in December
For links to all public documents Ole Miss has released in the NCAA case, click here.
