Documents recommend the State Board of Education decline corrective action plan for Jackson Public School District

Education officials say the Jackson school district's plan to fix state accreditation violations needs more work. State Department of Education documents presented in advance of Thursday's meeting recommended that the Board of Education decline to approve the district's corrective action plan.



Although the state's second-largest school district avoided a state takeover after Gov. Phil Bryant decided to seek other options for improving the district, it's still required to submit a plan detailing how it will fix violations of state standards.



Documents say additions or revisions are needed before the state Department of Education will recommend approval, and that state official will work with the district on revisions.



More work is also recommended on corrective plans for the Hazlehurst and Natchez-Adams districts.

