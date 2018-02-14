MBN blames faulty judicial system after suspected heroin dealer is arrested twice in two weeks

A suspected heroin dealer is arrested twice in the matter of weeks and he is one of many people, the State's Bureau of Narcotics Director says, would not have been let out of jail, if it weren't for a faulty judicial system.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotic Director John Dowdy says 59-year-old Kelvin Roy Thompson was arrested for heroin, methamphetamine, guns, tools to sell drugs and overdose reversal medications.

"We're going to continue the investigation," said Dowdy. "My suspicions is we are going to be able to show that he's killed at least one person, you know, with the heroin that he's been selling."

Thompson's bond was set at $5,000 in his first arrest. Thompson posted bond, but was arrested again on February 12 with 32-year-old Rebecca Vanhuizen and 38-year-old Shanti Nelson.

"When we do our job and we take these violators off the street -- that are selling drugs to our kids -- and they turn around and let them back out before we can get the paper work finished up on it, we got a problem," Dowdy said. "I mean we've got a major problem."

This isn't the first case that Dowdy has felt isn't being prosecuted fully in Hinds County and he says the future of his Hinds County cases could be tried somewhere else.

"Most of our cases, particularly narcotics cases, are going to be going through the US District Attorney's office and the federal courts, because we are buying the kind of quantities of drugs on the street in Jackson that could get people 10, 12, 15 years in federal prison."

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith says Dowdy has not communicated to the courts any information on the deaths that Thompson could be responsible for, but that he agrees the Hinds County Judicial System is faulty.

Those faults, however, do not relate to his office.

