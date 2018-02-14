Will JPS close schools in restructuring effort?

Could JPS be planning to close schools in an effort to restructure?

Jackson City Council members are anticipating the move and wondering about the future of those vacant buildings.

Meanwhile, some residents support shutting down some schools as student populations dwindle.

For more than 70 years, James Powell has lived near Brown Elementary School on East Ash Street.

It is one of four schools the district identifies for possible closure.

"Student enrollment is low," said Powell.

In December, the school board was presented a list of possible elementary school closures including; French, George and Woodville Heights.

The district looked at schools with 200 students or less and in need of costly repairs.

Brown Elementary has 193 students with repair costs projected at $4.3 million.

"In this neighborhood alone, I doubt if it's 25 students," said Powell. "It's not one on my block that attends Brown."

According to JPS, if Brown closes, students would attend Galloway. French's 200 students would go to Lake and Raines. George students would go to Isable and Casey.

Woodville Heights students would transfer to Bates, Oak Forest and Timberlawn.

Poindexter Elementary on Robinson Road sits vacant after it closed last year and students were transferred to Barr Elementary on Capitol Street.

Powell believes closures and consolidations would benefit the district.

"It's top heavy," added Powell. "That would be a very good plan to close the schools, consolidate and let some other institutions come in and if they want to pick up that slack and set up charter schools."

The Jackson Public School Board has not made a final decision on the school closures.

