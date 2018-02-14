Non-profit organization speaks on proposed SNAP changes

Changes could be on the way to the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Trump Administration announced proposed changes to the SNAP program on Monday, which included some of the recipients’ benefits being used in the form of a food package, instead of a dollar amount being loaded onto a debit card.

The boxes are said to include non-perishable items such as shelf-stable milk, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables.

The Society of St. Andrew is a non-profit organization that collects extra produce from local farms, distribution centers, and warehouses and distributes them to area food pantries to serve over 16,000 Mississippians in need.

Andrew Lemmon, program director at Society of St. Andrew, said about 600,000 Mississippians are food insecure and often have to make tough decisions on whether to buy food or other expenses.

“When we talk about reducing those other expenses and when we talk about reducing those other benefits, I think it could harm some things,” said Lemmon. “If those proposals move further, I think it would be important for the helping agencies and non-profits like the Mississippi Food Network, for the Society of St. Andrew, for food pantries, to really make SNAP participants aware of those different benefits and the other things out there.”

Lemmon said if the proposed changes are approved, it’s important recipients also have education about how to best utilize the items they’re getting and manage it along with the rest of their benefits.

“I think when we’re talking about proposals and changes to benefits and things like that, it’s just important that we really focus on the people it affects,” added Lemmon. “The goal of all these programs; SNAP, TEFAP, WIC, and the food pantries is to build people up when they’re in a vulnerable state. I think it’s important when these discussions are being had, that you focus on the people that might be affected and really work towards solutions and ways that you can better serve the people in need.”

