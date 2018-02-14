Joseph Baker, 38

Joseph Baker, a 38-year-old black male, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, after being shot multiple times over the weekend on Robinson Street, according to Jackson police.

JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said Baker had been shot while sitting inside his car during what investigators believe was a robbery attempt.

Police arrested two suspects in Baker's death: 20-year-old Orlando Carey and 17-year-old Chrishun Jones.

Holmes said Jones' charges had initially been aggravated assault and accessory before the fact to armed robbery, but after Baker's death, those charges were upgraded to capital murder.

Carey also faces a capital murder charge as well.

Investigators believe more arrests are expected in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

