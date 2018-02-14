Deon Travis' brace helps Madison Central beat NW Rankin to advance to 6A title game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Madison Central and Northwest Rankin renewed their soccer rivalry Thursday night with high stakes. The Jaguars and Cougars were scoreless at the half in the 6A North State Championship.
Deon Travis changed things in the 2nd half. He had a pair of goals in the final 40 minutes as the Jags won 2-0. Madison Central has the opportunity to win their 5th state championship in the last 6 years. Cecil Hinds' crew face Gulfport Saturday at 6:00pm at Ridgeland HS.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.