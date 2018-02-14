Deon Travis' brace helps Madison Central beat NW Rankin to advance to 6A title game

Madison Central and Northwest Rankin renewed their soccer rivalry Thursday night with high stakes. The Jaguars and Cougars were scoreless at the half in the 6A North State Championship.

Deon Travis changed things in the 2nd half. He had a pair of goals in the final 40 minutes as the Jags won 2-0. Madison Central has the opportunity to win their 5th state championship in the last 6 years. Cecil Hinds' crew face Gulfport Saturday at 6:00pm at Ridgeland HS.

