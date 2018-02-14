St. Joseph and St. Andrew's split rivalry twinbill in 1A/2A/3A North Soccer State Championship

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
St. Andrew's and St. Joseph renewed their rivalry Thursday night. The winner would have a chance to play for a gold ball in soccer, the loser heading home.
The Bruins beat the Saints 3-1 in the nightcap in the 1A/2A/3A North State Championship. They will face Sacred Heart Saturday in Ridgeland for the state title game. Kickoff is at 2:00pm.
Same scoreline, different winner in the girls matchup. St. Andrew's won 3-1, the Lady Saints are heading to the 1A/2A/3A Girls final. They will face Sacred Heart Saturday at 12:00pm in the title game.
