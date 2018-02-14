Mayor George Flaggs of Vicksburg returns to the White House

When President Trump unveiled his new infrastructure plan earlier this week a familiar face from the Magnolia State was front and center at the White House for the big announcement.

For the second time this year, Mayor George Flaggs traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump to rally support and funds for his city. But he says this trip was the best.

“Look where I was sitting," said Flaggs. "I was sitting next to the President of the United States and the secretary of the department of transportation. It doesn't get any better than that.”

Flaggs even got to express his thoughts of Trump's new $1.5 trillion plan that aims to invest in the nation's aging infrastructure.

“I think President Trump is right," added Flaggs. "He's right on target on trying to make certain that the little guy, the small cities will be served just as fair as the bigger cities.”

Mayor Flaggs also wants a piece of the trillion-dollar pie. He is requesting $195 million to fix bridges that have eroded like the Kemp Bottom Bridge that was the main thoroughfare to a power plant in the city. He also wants a new water treatment plant to help alleviate the water woes that have plagued the city.

Expanding the city's port to bring more than 600 jobs to Vicksburg is also on the to-do list.

“I have $195 million on the table for Vicksburg, but I represent Jackson, Madison, Clinton, Flowood, and all of those because I have a relationship. This is what I believe, and I've always believed that regardless of who the president is, regardless of the governors, you need to be at the table to be served,” said Flaggs.

Flaggs plans to return to the White House in March.

