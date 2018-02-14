Brandon Lady Bulldogs rally in 2nd half & OT, advance to 6A soccer state title game

Brandon had the flair for the dramatic Thursday night in the Pine Belt. The Lady Bulldogs trailed Oak Grove 2-0 at the half but rallied to equalize. The Lady Warriors led in OT but Jeremy Shortt's crew rallied again to force penalty kicks.

The Lady Bulldogs would cement a comeback from the spot. Brandon wins 4-3 to advance to the 6A state title game for the 2nd time in 3 years.

Freshman Abbey Roberts sparked the Lady Bulldog charge with 2 goals in the 2nd half.

Brandon will face Northwest Rankin for the 6A State Championship. Kickoff is Saturday at 4:00pm at Ridgeland HS.

