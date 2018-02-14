18-year-old suspect shot during business robbery died

Jackson police are investigating the armed robbery of a business on Rose Street.

The suspect shot during the robbery died in the hospital on Thursday.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the DS Food Mart.

Officers learned that two suspects, one man and one woman, entered the store. One displayed a handgun and demanded the clerk remove money from the register.

At some point during the robbery, the clerk got a handgun and fired shots at the suspects hitting at least one. The suspects ran away, but one was later found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The second suspect, believed to be a female, remains at large but police may already have a possible lead as to her identity.

The store clerk was not injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

