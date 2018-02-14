Suspect in critical condition after being shot during robbery

Jackson Police are investigating the armed robbery of a business on Rose Street.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the DS Food Mart.

Officers learned that two suspects, one man and one woman, entered the store. One displayed an handgun and demanded the clerk remove money from the register.

At some point during the robbery, the clerk got a handgun and fired shots at the suspects hitting at least one. The suspects ran away, but one was later found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The second suspect, believed to be a female, remains as large but police may already have a possible lead as to her identity.

The store clerk was not injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.