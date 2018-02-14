Southern Miss IF Luke Reynolds ready to face former team

A pair of top 25 teams facing off is one of several storylines this weekend when #12 Mississippi State travels to #21 Southern Miss. A Forest native is getting set to face his former team.

Luke Reynolds wore maroon in 2016 then transferred to the Golden Eagles. He's motivated for 2018 after watching a record 2017 campaign from the dugout.

"I think it was great for our experience just to feel that confidence, before every game knowing that we have a chance to win every game. The 50 wins was just a fun year. I know all these guys want to do it again, so we're going to do everything we can to repeat that. And we're looking forward to it."

MSU and USM take the field Friday at Pete Taylor Park.

#12 Mississippi State at #21 Southern Miss

Pete Taylor Park

Game 1 - Friday at 4:00pm (Online: CUSA.tv)

Game 2 - Saturday at 4:00pm (Online: CUSA.tv)

Game 3 - Sunday at 1:00pm (Online: CUSA.tv)

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.