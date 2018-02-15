New overnight: A crash nearly blocks a downtown Jackson street

A multi-vehicle accident overnight nearly shuts down two major streets in downtown Jackson near the bus station. We'll have details when you join us.
A Jackson business is held up and this morning police are still on the hunt for one of the suspects. We'll have more on this at the top of the hour.
Tragedy strikes in Florida following a school shooting. We'll have more the lives lost and what's next in the investigation.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.More >>
