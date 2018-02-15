Scott County man shot to death after argument with coworker

One person was killed in a shooting in Scott County last Thursday.

According to WTOK, the incident happened on Highway 21 just south of Sebastopol.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says a man died in a shooting.

The shooting resulted from two co-workers who got in an argument at work. The sheriff says the suspect followed the victim in his car and shot him while the victim sat in the driver's side of his car. That car then crashed and the man died.

A suspect has not been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.