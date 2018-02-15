JPD looking for woman wanted for felony credit card fraud

Posted: Thursday, February 15 2018 5:12 AM EST 2018-02-15 10:12:04 GMT Updated: Thursday, February 15 2018 3:55 PM EST 2018-02-15 20:55:00 GMT Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning. The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a "typical high school student" when he spotted him walking away from the school.
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.
Heidi Renae Todd (Source: Charleston Police Department)
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
Posted: Thursday, February 15 2018 6:52 AM EST
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
Posted: Thursday, February 15 2018 4:07 AM EST
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.
Snapchat threat (Photo provided)
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
