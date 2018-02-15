JPD looking for woman wanted for felony credit card fraud - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD looking for woman wanted for felony credit card fraud

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are looking for a woman wanted who fraudulently obtained funds from an elderly adult under her care. 

45-year-old Velvet Shumaker is wanted for felony credit card fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. 

If you know where this woman is, please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly