Mississippi College unveils new video board at A.E. Wood Coliseum

Press Release from Mississippi College Athletics

The Mississippi College athletic department was pleased to unveil a brand new LED video board in A.E. Wood Coliseum on Wednesday (Feb. 14) night for the basketball games between MC and West Florida.



There are two new boards now in the coliseum with the larger product measuring at 26 feet wide by 16 feet tall. The board on the opposite end measures at nine feet wide by five feet tall.



"We are so excited to have unveiled this new showpiece in A.E. Wood Coliseum," said athletic director Mike Jones. "We feel with the addition of our new LED boards, the student-athlete and fan experience will be exponentially enhanced. The new board will bring a whole new dynamic and home court advantage to our already-great facility."



The board was made possible through the generous contributions of Oscar Miskelly of Miskelly Furniture and former Choctaw baseball great Bob Boyte of Bob Boyte Honda.



"We are so thankful for the partnerships we have with individuals and companies that support the mission of Mississippi College," Jones went on. "Without their generous contributions, our athletic department could not be as successful as it is."



The boards were installed by GoBrightLEDs, which is based out of Clermont, Fla. Brian Whitehead, the company's owner, was very hands-on throughout the entire process and made sure to give MC the highest quality product.



"We are very happy with the work done by Brian and GoBrightLEDs," Jones said. "They were professional throughout the process, and completed the job in an efficient manner. I would recommend their services to anyone looking to add LED boards to their facilities."

