Wicker received Action "True Blue" award for supporting family-focused policies

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker the "True Blue" Award from the Family Research Council (FRA) on Thursday.

The Council recognized the GOP Senator for his unwavering support of family-focused policies.

"I am honored to accept this award and appreciate the important attention the Family Research Council brings to the sanctity of life and family values," said Wicker.

The FRC Action awards legislators who consistently support pro-life and pro-family issues.

Wicker also added, " I will continue working to advance these principles and to support legislation that puts families first."

Wicker scored 100% on the group's most recent scorecard, which covered votes in the first session of the 115th Congress.

Key Senate votes on the scorecard included:

No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion

Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

Confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

Obamacare Repeal and Replace

Tax Cuts & Jobs Act

For more information about the award click HERE

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.