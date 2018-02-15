Keep America Beautiful presents award to MDOT

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was recently recognized as a recipient of the Keep America Beautiful (KAB) State Agency Partner Award presented during the National Awards Ceremony at the annual conference in Dallas, Texas.

The award recognizes state agencies for their support of KAB state affiliates through joint partnership projects. This award recognizes the value KAB places on public-private partnerships.

Keep Mississippi Beautiful was one of more than 80 individuals or organizations recognized at the National Awards for their commitment and passion to transform public spaces into beautiful places.

MDOT has partnered with Keep Mississippi Beautiful since 1989 to further its mission to prevent litter. MDOT also participates in the Great American Cleanup with its annual Trash Bash where employees volunteer to pick up litter from highways across the state in order to raise awareness about the devastating effects of litter.

For more information about MDOT “Don’t Trash Mississippi” programs to end littering, improve recycling and beautify Mississippi’s communities, click HERE.

