Jackson "Littered" with problems

A clean-up day in the Capital City has been set for March 10, after leaders notice an up tick in abandoned trash lining the streets.

Levander Johnson and his family live in Jackson, but he says it's not a city he feels is safe for his children to play in.

"Something needs to shake around here," Johnson said. "I can't have my kids playing outside over here, not even in the parking lot."

Near the Sunset Plaza Apartments where Johnson was visiting, MSNewsNow found a tire nearly covered in grass, a raw rack of ribs, and plenty of discarded trash.

Governor Phil Bryant, even, tweeted out earlier in the month that the litter issue was a problem he's seeing across the state.

I’ve been all over our state lately and am saddened by the amount of litter on our highways. Let's keep Mississippi beautiful. Please don't litter. Volunteer opportunities are available at @KeepMSBeautiful https://t.co/njkvu8I3tK — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) February 7, 2018

"They have the sheriff's or the people in jail cleaning up around in Brandon and all around in Pearl," Johnson said. "They should come over here and do something like that."

Hinds County Inmates used to help pick up the blight, but the city says they no longer offer that service. All the city can hope for is that citizen will start picking up their own mess and help others out in future clean-up day events.

