Sheriff's Dept. investigating bomb threat at Lawrence County Hig - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Sheriff's Dept. investigating bomb threat at Lawrence County High School

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bomb threat at Lawrence County High School. Assistant Superintendent Twyla Oakes said the threat was called in just after lunch Thursday.

The school was evacuated and the students were sent home. 

At last report, the Lawrence Sheriff's Department was still on scene. So far, no credible threat has been found.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly