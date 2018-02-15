Simpson County school bus hit by pellets from BB gun

Simpson County school officials confirm a school bus was damaged by pellets shot from a BB gun.

Superintendent Greg Paes says the bus was taking students home from Magee Elementary, Middle and High Schools Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was hit at least four times. One female student was hit by glass but was not injured.

The Magee Police Department is handling the investigation. An officer tells us the case will be turned over to the youth court.

