Simpson County school bus hit by pellets from BB gun

Posted: Thursday, February 15 2018 5:12 AM EST 2018-02-15 10:12:04 GMT Updated: Thursday, February 15 2018 5:57 PM EST 2018-02-15 22:57:44 GMT Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.
The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a "typical high school student" when he spotted him walking away from the school. Heidi Renae Todd (Source: Charleston Police Department)
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage. Snapchat threat (Photo provided)
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
