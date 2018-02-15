Shot Store Robbery Suspect Dies

Jackson police say a store robbery suspect has died after being shot Wednesday night.

He's identified as 18-year-old David Williams.

It happened at the D-S Food Mart on Rose Street.

In the surveillance video we obtained from owners of the store, you can see Williams and an accomplice run into the store. Williams shown hear wearing a tan jacket.



Once inside the store, his accomplice seen in the black jacket puts a handgun to the face of the store clerk, demanding money. Then the clerk is assaulted. The robber striking him in the back head with the butt of his gun.



They then moved behind the counter to the cash register.

There, Williams is seen pulling money from the drawer while the robber in the black jacket continues to hold a gun on the clerk.

The robbers are then startled by the owner of the business, who suddenly comes out of a back room with his dog.

As the two fled, you can see the store clerk who was assaulted grab a gun and fire three shots.

Williams was apparently struck in the head, and collapsed in the street moments later.

Jackson Police are still searching for the second robber, who was armed.

