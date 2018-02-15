Store robbery suspect shot Wednesday night dies

Jackson police say a store robbery suspect has died after being shot Wednesday night.

He has been identified as 18-year-old David Williams.

The shooting and robbery happened at the D-S Food Mart on Rose Street.

In the surveillance video, you can see Williams and an accomplice run into the store. Once inside the store, his accomplice puts a handgun to the face of the store clerk, demanding money.

Then the clerk is assaulted, the robber striking him in the back head with the butt of his gun.

The suspects moved behind the counter to the cash register where Williams is seen pulling money from the drawer while his accomplice continues to hold a gun on the clerk.

The robbers are then startled by the owner of the business, who suddenly comes out of a back room with his dog.

As the two run, you can see the store clerk who was assaulted grab a gun and fire three shots.

Williams was apparently struck in the head, and collapsed in the street moments later.

Jackson police are still searching for the second robber, who was armed.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.