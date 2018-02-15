CONSIDER THIS: Another Very Sad Day

It has happened again. Sadly, most of us are not surprised. Once again families are grieving because of mass murders none of us can explain or understand.

As a parent of teenagers, I can’t begin to imagine the pain of the parents who lost their children.

There are signs when someone is struggling. We must all take notice of those warning signs and instead of saying it’s not my problem, make it our problem. It is much better to bring attention to a situation that turns into nothing than to say nothing and then realize in hindsight you should have spoken up.

This tragic situation, and all the tragedies before this affect everyone, and everyone and every organization needs to realize we must all work together to reduce the chances of it happening again.

What we are doing obviously isn’t working.

