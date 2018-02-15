David Williams, 18

David Williams, an 18-year-old black man, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, after being shot during a robbery at a gas station on Rose Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said Williams and an unidentified woman demanded money after entering the DS Food Mart Wednesday night.

One of the suspects displayed a handgun.

Holmes said at some point during the robbery, the store clerk got a handgun and fired at both suspects, hitting Williams.

Both ran away after the shooting.

Williams was found a short distance away and taken to an area hospital where he died hours later.

Holmes said investigators have a possible lead with regard to the second suspect but have not released her identity.

The store clerk was not injured during the incident and has not been identified or charged at this point.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

