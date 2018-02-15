Mississippi Bail Bondsman reported threatening Youtube comment made by alleged school shooter last fall

3 On Your Side uncovers a bizarre twist to the Florida High School shooting. The FBI may have been warned about the deadly rampage that left 17 people dead. A Mississippi bail bondsman is claiming the former student mentioned becoming a shooter on his social media page last fall.

I just thought it was a keyboard commando typing out a inflammatory message,” said Bail Bondsman Ben Bennight.

South Mississippian Ben Bennight says back in September of last year an alarming comment popped up on his YouTube channel. It said, "I'm going to be a professional school shooter."

The post came from Nikolas Cruz . Bennight says he had no idea who this guy was, but something told him not to take the threat lightly, so he screen shot the message and reported to authorities.

“When someone makes a comment like that. I think someone needs to look into it. I reported it to the FBI so they can follow up on it,” said Bennight.

The bail bondsman says the FBI contacted him immediately about the complaint, but he didn't hear much about the complaint after that.

“After I gave all the info to the FBI I had forgotten all about it until the FBI agents called me yesterday and asked me where I was and can he meet with me,” said Bennight.

The name Nikolas Cruz resurfaced again and for all the wrong reasons. A man with the same name was arrested and charged in Florida school shooting rampage that left 17 people dead. Bennight admits he is both shocked and saddened.

“It is a little uneasy.”

Now many folks are wondering if more could have been done to prevent this from happening.

“I don't know if they ever track down the original user and went and interviewed him. I don’t what they did in their investigation,” said Bennight.

FBI sent 3 on your side this statement saying:

“In September 2017, the FBI received information about a comment made on a YouTube channel. The comment said, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” No other information was included in the comment which would indicate a particular time, location, or the true identity of the person who posted the comment. The FBI conducted database reviews and other checks, but was unable to further identify the person who posted the comment.”

“I think the FBI did take it seriously. I don't know what he could've done and it was a very vague comment on social media,” said Bennight.”

