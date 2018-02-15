9 Ole Miss motivated from missing regionals in 2017

Mississippi could be considered the center of college baseball. Three Magnolia State teams open the season Friday in the top 25.
#9 Ole Miss starts in the top 10 for the 2nd straight season. But the Rebels don't want deja vu. 2017 saw Mike Bianco's crew miss out on postseason play.
Ryan Rolison gets the ball on Opening Day vs. Winthrop.
"Yeah it was exciting to hear that I was named Friday night starter. But there's 4 or 5 other guys that can be in the same position, props to our pitching staff being that strong. I'm excited to take the ball on Friday night. Our team has the confidence in ourselves, we're ready to go out there and prove to Rebel nation that we're going back to Omaha this year."
#9 Ole Miss vs. Winthrop
Swayze Field
Game 1: Friday 4:00pm (Online: ESPN3.com)
- Ryan Rolison vs. Zach Peek
Game 2: Saturday 1:30pm (Online: ESPN3.com)
- Brady Feigl vs. Colton Rendon
Game 3: Sunday 12:30pm (Online: ESPN3.com)
- James McArthur vs. Nate Pawelczyk
