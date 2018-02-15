MDE gives JPS more time for Corrective Action Plan

The Mississippi Department of Education has given Jackson Public Schools more time to meet the standards set by the state. During Thursday's board meeting, the State Superintendent had praise for the district's new leadership so far.

"We're not asking you to vote on Hazlehurst, Natchez-Adams and Jackson Public Schools today because we're still working with those districts," MDE State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright told board members.

The Jackson Public School System is one of three that the Department of Education extended the time for the modification of Corrective Action Plans.

Dr. Wright said the Mississippi Department of Education has a wonderful collaboration with JPS's board and new leadership.

Wright also said she has confidence in the Jackson leadership.

The board will give the Jackson Public School District until February 23 to re-submit the plan.

"We met with the district administrative staff earlier this week and we provided the recommendations that needed to and some revisions that needed to be made before moving the plan forward to the board," said MDE Chief Accountability Officer Dr. Paula Vanderford.

Officials say recommended revisions are across the board from missing findings for one of the schools to the need for more detailed or stronger language.

MDE said school closures and consolidations are decisions left up to the school district.

JPS released this statement in response:

The Jackson Public Schools interim superintendent and his administrative team, along with the Board president and vice president, recently met with State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright and her team regarding the District's Corrective Action Plan (CAP). The District will work collaboratively with the Mississippi Department of Education program offices to address the revisions.

The MDE board is scheduled to discuss JPS's revised plan during its March 15 meeting.

