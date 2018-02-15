State Supreme Court denies man's request for a new appeal on murder conviction

A Mississippi man's murder conviction will stand, even though the defendant didn't know his lawyer was romantically involved with the prosecution's lead witness.



The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday voted 6-2 to deny a request from Montrell Jordan to file a new appeal.



Jordan was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2005 shooting death of a Holmes Community College student Dwaeuntre' Davis, a freshman football player from Franklin, Louisiana, who was shot in a parking lot after a fight. Authorities said Davis was a bystander.



Jordan lost previous appeals, but argued Mississippi should give him another chance because his lawyer, Akillie Malone, was cohabitating with the investigator, Officer Lacarus Oliver. Malone later married Oliver.



Malone is now district attorney for Holmes, Humphreys and Yazoo counties.



