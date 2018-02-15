Mississippi receives national honor for fourth grade reading scores

Mississippi is being recognized for improvements in reading scores for fourth graders. Governor Phil Bryant made the announcement via Twitter Thursday night.

The Campaign for Grade Level Reading is recognizing Mississippi as a State Pacesetter for efforts to improve early literacy. Mississippi is one of only 13 states to show a significant increase in the scores and overall reading proficiency.

Governor Bryant also thanked state leaders, teachers, parents, and administrators for their efforts to make sure students are fully equipped for a lifetime of success.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved