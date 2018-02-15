Man who stole firearms pleads guilty; others to be sentenced

36-year-old Corey Hughes, of Holmes County, pled guilty on Tuesday, February 13, before U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 2:30 a.m. on July 28, 2014, Corey Hughes and co-defendant Estelle Cook tore a hole in the side of Central Mississippi Firearms, a gun store in Kosciusko, and stole 41 guns.

Hughes, Cook, co-defendant Darnell Branch and others sold at least a dozen of the stolen firearms in Durant and Lexington, Mississippi.

Hughes sold at least one of the stolen guns to Jermaine Griffin for $100.

On October 3, 2017, a federal grand jury indicted Corey Hughes, Estelle Cook, Darnell Branch and Frederick Russell for their unlawful conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms.

That same day, a federal grand jury indicted Jermaine Griffin for receiving and possessing a stolen firearm.

At his hearing, Hughes became the fourth defendant to plead guilty.

On January 10, co-defendant Frederick Russell pled guilty to conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms. He will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Carlton Reeves on March 29. He faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

On January 18, Jermaine Griffin pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. He will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Tom S. Lee on April 19. Griffin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Last week, co-defendant Estelle Cook pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Carlton Reeves on May 15. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hughes will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Carlton Reeves on June 11. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Case.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.