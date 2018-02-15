Congressional Black Caucus Chairman coming to Jackson

The chairman of the U-S Congressional Black Caucus will be in Jackson February 24 to celebrate the new Civil Rights Museum, according to Carlos Moore, co-organizer of the Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights Grand Celebration and Gala

Representative Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, will join other African American lawmakers, including civil rights icon and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, for the gala, organized in protest of President Trump's invitation to the December 9 museum grand opening.

Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights is not affiliated with the museums.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.