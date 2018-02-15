2 Mississippi State routs Vanderbilt to earn share of 1st SEC title

Mississippi State women's basketball is making history every day. Hosting the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four, hitting The Shot, near the top of the polls, and playing in front of sellout crowds at Humphrey Coliseum.
Vic Schaefer's crew can hang another banner at The Hump: SEC regular season champion.
Five Bulldogs were in double figures as they thumped Vanderbilt 95-50. Victoria Vivians and Teaira McCowan had 19 points each. #2 MSU (27-0 overall, 12-0 in SEC) drained 10 threes Thursday in Nashville.
Clinched a share of the SEC title.— MSU W. Basketball (@HailStateWBK) February 16, 2018
Clinched a 1-seed in the SEC Tournament.
"Now let's go get it outright." #HailState pic.twitter.com/fG6nMW6Gyy
The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC title outright with a win Sunday vs. #17 Texas A&M. Tipoff is at 4:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN2.
