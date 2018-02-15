Drinking in the District

Visitors and residents of the District at Eastover may soon be able to drink in public without getting in trouble.

"We're excited about getting to do this in our city,' said Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.

There's a push right now to allow inside drinks to be taken outside. Lindsay says that passing that ordinance is a really perfect opportunity.

Councilwoman Lindsay introduced the ordinance because she believes there is no better time than now to give Jackson a social and economic boost.

"It's is an economic draw and the kind of this that we know through a lot of research around the nation that people want to be apart of this," added Lindsay.

If all goes well and the ordinance is passed, you will be able to take an alcoholic beverage outside of a bar or restaurant in a go-cup. And as long

as your cup has the businesses logo on it, you're good to go.

Brad Reeves is the attorney representing the District at Eastover. He is also a bar owner. He says,

"Part of the issue has been lack of activities or that's the position," said Reeves. "So we think this allows the city of Jackson to compete with other cities of comparable size."

Reeves believes the ordinance, if passed, will be a win-win for everyone. He says its a great place to hold special events, live music.

"Families with kids can look around and while you're waiting you can purchase a drink while you wait around or go get one more glass of wine," added Reeves.

Clinton and Ridgeland currently have ordinances that allow go-cups.

