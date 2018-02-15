Sabreya Lee's and-1 caps Magee Lady Trojan comeback

Magee trailed Crystal Springs in the waning minutes of the 3A Region 6 Tournament girls semifinal. Sabreya Lee had other ideas.

She picked off a pass with less than 10 seconds to go, finishing with hoop and the harm. The Lady Trojans beat the Lady Tigers 33-31 Thursday night.

Magee wins their 20th game of the season and advances to the district title game vs. Velma Jackson.

