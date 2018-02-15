Crystal Springs edges Velma Jackson to advance to 3A Region 6 ti - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Crystal Springs edges Velma Jackson to advance to 3A Region 6 title game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Crystal Springs picked up their 20th win of the season Thursday night. The Tigers edged Velma Jackson 34-33 in the 3A Region 6 Tournament boys semifinal.

Broderick Owen's crew improve to 20-5. They'll face St. Andrew's Friday for the district title.

