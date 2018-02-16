Black Panther screening Saturday for Vicksburg teens

It's the talk of the movie world.... opening night of the highly anticipated Black Panther movie. The Marvel superhero flick centers around a wealthy fictitious African country with a mostly African American cast; and the hero is a black man.

The concept is such a rarity in Hollywood that a group of Vicksburg men wanted to make sure that any teen who was interested got a chance to see the movie firsthand. So they stepped up and gave back.

It's a novel idea inspired by a black comic strip character and carried out by a group of real-life superheroes; black businessmen, educators, and leaders, all from Vicksburg...who put their money where their mouth was. And thanks to them, dozens of local kids will have a chance to see history unfold.

Troy Stewart is one of six men, who is making it possible for nearly 150 kids to attend a screening of Black Panther.

He and other friends decided the movie was too important to pass up so they rented out a theater. All the kids had to do was sign up, and show up.



“All six of the original donors were graduates of either Vicksburg or Warren Central class of 94," said Stewart. "Just happens to be the class that we were in, all 6 of us are black individual males who decided to give back to our community so they know that you could leave this community, come back and be successful, or share what you know with someone from this town.”

Black Panther is set to break records at the box office, but Stewart says that's just a fringe benefit. What he hopes is that it impacts these kids and inspires them to greatness.

“Hopefully it will help them go into a field where they can further their education; science, engineering, technology, mathematics; something to help them become innovative,” added Stewart.

The movie screening will take place Saturday, at 9 a.m. at the theater in Vicksburg. Before the movie, a local entrepreneur will talk to the kids about being trendsetters, leaders, and following their own path.

Stewart and his group are still hoping to provide each child with popcorn, drinks, and snacks. So they’ve set up a GoFundMe page.

