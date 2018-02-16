School bus and car collide on County Line Rd. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A school bus rear-ended a car on County Line Road Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and County Line Rd. 

It appears no children were hurt.

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating this wreck.

One westbound lane of County Line remains closed here while officials work to clear the scene.

