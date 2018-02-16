Man found hanging from tree in Scott Co.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was found hanging from a tree.

On February 8, the sheriff's department received a call about a deceased 21-year-old black male found hanging from a tree.

The sheriff's office has identified the man found dead as Willie Jones. Authorities are calling this an apparent suicide.

Scott County authorities contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to help on February 12.

Sheriff Lee says that even though foul play isn't suspected in this death, they want to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

"The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Scott County Sheriffs Department findings about this being racially motivated, it is not that way. There's a multi-racial family that lives in the home. So to see that it's racially motivated, it's just no evidence of that," said Sheriff Lee.

The Sheriff added, "we also have turned over all our files to them to make sure that there is something we did not miss. So we're looking for any additional recommendations that those agencies may make or any findings that they make that might be different from ours. We want to make sure we look into everything."

The investigation is still active and has recently become more complicated after authorities found out a drive-by shooting was reported at Jones' ex-girlfriend's house (the same house where Jones' body was found)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher said, "This is an ongoing investigation, all evidence is being considered and at this time no conclusions have been reached".

