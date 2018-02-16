Suspect in child's kidnapping waives extradition hearing; will return to SC to face charges

4-year-old Heidi Todd was found safe in Alabama late Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after she was reported missing from her home. Source: Charleston Police Department

Evans allegedly took Todd from her home in South Carolina Tuesday and traveled to Alabama with her Source: Madison Co. Detention Center

The man accused of kidnapping a South Carolina 4-year-old waived his extradition hearing and will be escorted by U.S. Marshals back to South Carolina to face kidnapping charges.

Evans waives extradition hearing, will be headed back to South Carolina to face charges @wsoctv https://t.co/J6L5Z6tVXm — Mike Evans (@crabblers) February 16, 2018

37-year-old Lawton Thomas Evans appeared in federal court Friday afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi. He's charged in the kidnapping of Heidi Todd from her home in Johns Island, South Carolina.

South Carolina kidnapping suspect appears in US District Court in Jackson,requesting to return to face charges. Tells judge he has been out of prison 14 days. US Marshals will escort him to S.C. to face charges of abducting 4 yr old Heidi Todd pic.twitter.com/epcu5Ik0wF — Roslyn Anderson (@WLBTRoslyn) February 16, 2018

Special agents with the FBI and the Charleston Police Department are investigating the case.

Heidi was found safe in Alabama late Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after she was reported missing from her home. Evans was then arrested in Kemper County, Mississippi.

According to the FBI, on Tuesday Heidi's mother dropped off two of her children at school and returned to her home. When she returned to the house around 8 or 8:30 a.m. she had three of her children with her.

As she was entering her home, she was reportedly attacked from behind by a man who had a knife. The attacker then assaulted the mother causing "facial fractures and brain bleeding" among other significant injuries, court documents stated.

According to the FBI, it was during this time that she told Heidi to run and hide. The mother said she was then continually assaulted by the man.

Court records state that later in the day police were notified when no one picked up the mother's two children that she had dropped off at school that morning.

On Wednesday, the child was recovered from Evans in Riverside, Alabama after dispatch received a call from railroad workers of a suspicious vehicle near some railroad tracks. At some point during the traffic stop, police were able safely remove the child from the car at which point Evans fled from police and across state lines into Mississippi.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the sheriff's department received a call from federal authorities at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were informed the suspect in a kidnapping and vehicle theft was coming into the state.

Deputies watched for the vehicle and spotted it going down I-20/59 in Meridian. When they tried to pull over the vehicle, a chase began that went from Highway 45 in Lauderdale County, to Highway 39, and ended on Church Street in Dekalb.

Evans turned onto the dead-end road and crashed. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.