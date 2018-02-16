Holmes County Sheriffs need your help finding a suspect wanted for capital murder

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.More >>
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>