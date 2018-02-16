Holmes County Sheriffs need your help finding a suspect wanted for capital murder

Holmes County Sheriff Department needs your help in finding Calvin Gibson who is a suspect in a capital murder case that occurred on Wednesday.

Law enforcement says If you see Gibson do not attempt to approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know any information about the whereabouts of Gibson, please call the Holmes County Sheriff Department Crime Stoppers hotline (662)834-0099, the Holmes County Sheriff Department (662)984-0099, or the Lexington Police Department (662)834-3508.

