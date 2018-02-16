Holmes County Sheriffs need your help finding suspects wanted for capital murder

Holmes County Sheriff Department needs your help in finding three men who are suspects in a capital murder case that occurred on Wednesday.

Calvin Gibson, 20-year-old Andrekeious Johnson and 18-year-old Dwrone Brown are all wanted for a capital murder case in Holmes County.

Law enforcement says If you see these men do not attempt to approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know any information about the whereabouts of Gibson, Johnson, or Brown please call the Holmes County Sheriff Department Crime Stoppers hotline (662)834-0099, the Holmes County Sheriff Department (662)984-0099, or the Lexington Police Department (662)834-3508.

