UPDATE: All three suspects in custody for Valentine's Day capital murder case

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
HOLMES COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Holmes County Sheriff Department has confirmed that the three men wanted in a capital murder case are now in custody. 

Calvin Gibson, along with 20-year-old Andrekeious Johnson, and 18-year-old Dwrone Brown are suspects in a capital murder case that occurred on Wednesday February 14.

