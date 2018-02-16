Texas man sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison in pharmacy robbery case

Trenton Ferrell Williams, 34, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 123 months in federal prison followed by five

years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone. Williams was also ordered to pay $21,392.68 in restitution.

Williams pled guilty on November 2, 2017, to possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute. He and his co-defendants were stopped in Jackson County on July 12, 2017, in possession of a large quantity of prescription pills. The investigation led back to a robbery of a Walgreens Pharmacy in Lutz, Florida, on July 12, 2017. The pills matched those stolen from that pharmacy.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie.

