Octavia Spencer sponsors free Black Panther movie for area youth

Lines formed early Friday for people buying tickets to the Black Panther movie at Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater in Pearl.

Several screenings sold out.

On Saturday, three screenings are sold out with the tickets all going to underprivileged youth.

Actress Octavia Spencer footing the bill, and throwing in free popcorn and a drink for the kids.

Those seeing the movie say they appreciate her generosity.

Evan Hughes watching the movie said, "That is phenomenal. That's a great thing to do, kids love movies, to do that for kids is wonderful."

Warren Johnson to came to take in the movie said, "A lot of them can't afford to come and they probably would like to see the picture so they're probably like I did, see it on TV commercials and it seemed like it was going to be real exciting so they want to be a part of it."

To get the free tickets, people will need to be at the theater Saturday morning.

It's first come first serve.

Doors will open at 10:30 am.

The movie's popularity, and the fact it's free, expected to draw big crowds.

