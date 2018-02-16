JPD needs your help finding suspects wanted for burglary of home, business

The Jackson Police Department is looking for a man wanted in the burglarizing a residence in the 300 block of Woody Dr.

JPD released a statement via Twitter:

Have you seen this man? #JPD is looking for Brian Eshom. He is wanted for burglarizing a residence in the 300 block of Woody Dr. back in late November of 2017. If you know where he is, call Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/Q7GafIk98M — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 16, 2018

Eshom is believed to burglarized a home back in Late November 2017.

Shortly after the tweet about Eshom, JPD followed up with another tweet concerning a burglary of a business in the 1400 block of Old Square Road.

#JPD needs help identifying this man. He is wanted for burglarizing a business in the 1400 block of Old Square Rd. back in late January. Anyone who knows his whereabouts, call Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/E2MqYlyX8P — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 16, 2018

If you know any information about the burglary or where Eshom is are asked to call JPD at (601_960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.