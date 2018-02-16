JPD needs your help finding suspects wanted for burglary of home - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD needs your help finding suspects wanted for burglary of home, business

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is looking for a man wanted in the burglarizing a residence in the 300 block of Woody Dr.

JPD released a statement via Twitter:

Eshom is believed to burglarized a home back in Late November 2017. 

Shortly after the tweet about Eshom, JPD followed up with another tweet concerning a burglary of a business in the 1400 block of Old Square Road.

If you know any information about the burglary or where Eshom is are asked to call JPD at (601_960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly